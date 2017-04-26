BBC Sport - World Championship 2017: Barry Hawkins into John Higgins semi-final
Best 5 shots: Hawkins into Higgins semi-final
- From the section Snooker
Watch the best five shots as 2013 runner-up Barry Hawkins beats Stephen Maguire to reach his fourth World Championship semi-final in five years where he will play John Higgins.
