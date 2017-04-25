BBC Sport - World Championship 2017: Kyren Wilson makes bad decision v John Higgins
Why would he do that? Wilson's bad decision
- From the section Snooker
Kyren Wilson makes a "bad decision", allowing John Higgins to retake a shot and ultimately claim the frame in their quarter-final at the World Championship.
Watch live coverage of the World Snooker Championships on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online and app.
Available to UK users only.
