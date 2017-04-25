World Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan level with Ding Junhui

Ronnie O'Sullivan has described himself as being "a bit like James Blunt"

World Championship 2017 Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April - 1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online and app.

Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan recovered from 3-0 down to share eight frames with China's Ding Junhui in an enthralling start to their World Championship quarter-final.

The world number four rattled in breaks of 71, 128 and 71 to storm 3-0 ahead, but missed a simple red when well set in frame four and that sparked the 41-year-old Englishman into life.

Ding managed just nine points as the Rocket levelled, but took a dramatic frame seven on a re-spotted black at the Crucible.

O'Sullivan's fourth half-century, on his 18th Crucible last-eight appearance, tied the best-of-25 encounter.

The second session gets under way on Tuesday evening with the match perfectly poised after two hours of gripping entertainment that saw breaks of at least 50 plus in every frame.

In the other game to resume on Tuesday, Scotland's John Higgins has a 5-3 lead against 25-year-old Kyren Wilson.

Four-time Crucible champion Higgins went 2-0 ahead, but the world number 14 responded with typical confidence, pulling level with a break of 92.

They exchanged frames but Higgins, 41, pulled away when Wilson began to struggle having damaged his tip just as he was building momentum.

Ronnie's recovery halts dominant Ding

Ding, 30, has not beaten the world number 12 in a ranking event since his 9-6 victory in the Northern Ireland Trophy in 2006.

There seemed a strong possibility of ending that run after a flawless start, but he missed a simple red in frame four and Sullivan took advantage in fine style.

He scored a break of 59, three 60s and a 99 in winning four of the next five frames and is favourite to reach the last four and match Stephen Hendry's record of playing in 12 World Championship semi-finals.

The afternoon session sees English defending champion Mark Selby take on Hong Kong's world number eight Marco Fu in a repeat of their semi-final from last year, while England's Barry Hawkins, the 2013 runner-up, faces Scottish qualifier Stephen Maguire.