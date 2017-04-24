BBC Sport - World Championship 2017: Mark Selby beats Xiao Guodong - best shots
Selby beats Xiao - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots from Mark Selby's 13-6 win over Xiao Guodong 13-6 to reach to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.
Available to UK users only.
