BBC Sport - World Championship 2017: Barry Hawkins beats Graeme Dott - best shots
Hawkins eases past Dott - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Five of the best shots as Barry Hawkins beats Graeme Dott 13-6 in the second round at the World Championships.
WATCH MORE: Maguire beats McLeod to book quarter-final spot
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired