BBC Sport - World Championship 2017: Barry Hawkins beats Graeme Dott - best shots

Hawkins eases past Dott - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Five of the best shots as Barry Hawkins beats Graeme Dott 13-6 in the second round at the World Championships.

WATCH MORE: Maguire beats McLeod to book quarter-final spot

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Hawkins eases past Dott - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Semi-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Man City (aet)

Video

Inspirational end to London Marathon for two runners

Video

Conte rejects Hazard 'selfish' advice

Video

'It's just being human, isn't it?'

  • From the section News
Video

Kante wins PFA Player of the Year award

Video

Highlights: Celtic 2-0 Rangers

Video

Five best shots as Maguire beats McLeod

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Is this the 'shot of the century' from GB's Rae?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

It was a great result that we deserved - Mourinho

Video

Liverpool hammer Yeovil in first Spring Series match

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Love to Swim logo

Swimming Lessons (London Docklands)
Fotolia

Swimming Lessons (London Docklands)

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired