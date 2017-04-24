World Championship 2017: Mark Selby beats Xiao Guodong to reach last eight

Media playback is not supported on this device Selby beats Xiao - five best shots

World Championship 2017 Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April - 1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online and app.

Defending champion Mark Selby beat Xiao Guodong 13-6 to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

The world number one, who led 10-6 overnight, rattled off breaks of 101, 73 and 60 to see off his Chinese foe.

England's Selby told BBC Sport: "To win the first frame and get settled - and to do it with a century - was great."

Barry Hawkins, runner-up in 2013, was also a 13-6 winner, beating former champion Graeme Dott to secure his place in the last eight.

Like Selby, world number seven Hawkins was in no mood to hang around, quickly taking the first frame, wrapping up the second with a superb break of 98, before getting over the line in a scrappy third frame.

The Kent-based left-hander, who will play Stephen Maguire in the quarter-finals, said: "I'm glad it's over.

"You want to finish off as quick as you can because it's a long tournament. Over the years I have had some unbelievably gruelling matches and it takes it out of you.

"I wasn't in top form but I played pretty solid throughout. I kept him pretty cold and away from the table."

Media playback is not supported on this device Five of the best shots as Barry Hawkins beats Graeme Dott 13-6 at the World Championship.

Selby sails through

Selby next faces either Marco Fu or 2010 champion Neil Robertson, who are level at 8-8 in a match that plays to a conclusion in Monday's evening session.

The 33-year-old from Leicester, who led 6-2 after the first session, said: "I played a really solid game. I didn't make too many mistakes and put him under pressure. And when he made mistakes I capitalised.

"I won a couple of key frames from 40 or 50 points behind and made a couple of good clearances on Sunday afternoon.

"I think that was probably the turning point in the match. To come out at 4-4 and to keep that four-frame lead was vital."