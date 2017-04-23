World Championship: Stephen Maguire thrashes Rory McLeod 13-3 to reach the quarter-finals

Maguire has dropped just five frames in the tournament so far

Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April - 1 May

Stephen Maguire thrashed Rory McLeod 13-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship with a session to spare.

Scotland's Maguire had opened up a 6-2 advantage, but breaks of 114, 90 and 61 put him through to the last eight for the first time since 2012.

England's McLeod, who beat pre-tournament favourite Judd Trump in the first round, struggled throughout.

Elsewhere, Neil Robertson and Marco Fu are all square at 4-4.

Australia's Robinson, the 2010 champion, looked in fine form, stroking in breaks of 105, 90 and 62 to open up a 4-1 advantage.

But Hong Kong player Fu showed his battling qualities, compiling a superb 118 break followed by 60 to take three in a row and level.

Former champion Graeme Dott trails 2013 finalist Barry Hawkins 5-3, with both matches returning at 19:00 BST.

In an often scrappy encounter, Scotland's Dott managed high breaks of 64 and 51, but a 91 break from Hawkins allowed the Englishman to open up a two-frame advantage.

England's defending champion Mark Selby is 10-6 up against China's Xiao Guodong. They resume on Monday at 13:00 BST.

Marco Fu came back from 4-1 down against Neil Robertson

McLeod was 'distracted' after beating Trump

Five-time ranking title winner Maguire has dropped to 24th in the world and came through three matches in qualifying.

He thumped fellow countryman Anthony McGill 10-2 in the first round, his first win at the Crucible Theatre since 2012 when he reached the semi-finals. Another comfortable victory on Sunday means he has an extra day off and faces Hawkins or Dott in the next round.

Maguire said: "It is nice knowing I don't have to get ready and worry about it. I am totally ready for the match. I don't fear anyone and if I play my game, I fancy winning.

"I have never been in the final so I cannot say I fancy winning it, I don't know what it takes."

McLeod never got going - falling 5-0 behind - and blamed his shock win over Trump for his poor performance.

"I was distracted after my first-round win and all the commotion around it.

"All the hype from it distracted me, I should have just locked myself away and not get involved."