World Championship: Stephen Maguire thrashes Rory McLeod 13-3 to reach the quarter-finals

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Stephen Maguire
Maguire has dropped just five frames in the tournament so far
Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April - 1 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online and app.

Stephen Maguire thrashed Rory McLeod 13-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship with a session to spare.

Scotland's Maguire had opened up a 6-2 advantage, but breaks of 114, 90 and 61 put him through to the last eight for the first time since 2012.

England's McLeod, who beat pre-tournament favourite Judd Trump in the first round, struggled throughout.

Elsewhere, Neil Robertson and Marco Fu are all square at 4-4.

Australia's Robinson, the 2010 champion, looked in fine form, stroking in breaks of 105, 90 and 62 to open up a 4-1 advantage.

But Hong Kong player Fu showed his battling qualities, compiling a superb 118 break followed by 60 to take three in a row and level.

Former champion Graeme Dott trails 2013 finalist Barry Hawkins 5-3, with both matches returning at 19:00 BST.

In an often scrappy encounter, Scotland's Dott managed high breaks of 64 and 51, but a 91 break from Hawkins allowed the Englishman to open up a two-frame advantage.

England's defending champion Mark Selby is 10-6 up against China's Xiao Guodong. They resume on Monday at 13:00 BST.

Marco Fu and Neil Robertson
Marco Fu came back from 4-1 down against Neil Robertson

McLeod was 'distracted' after beating Trump

Five-time ranking title winner Maguire has dropped to 24th in the world and came through three matches in qualifying.

He thumped fellow countryman Anthony McGill 10-2 in the first round, his first win at the Crucible Theatre since 2012 when he reached the semi-finals. Another comfortable victory on Sunday means he has an extra day off and faces Hawkins or Dott in the next round.

Maguire said: "It is nice knowing I don't have to get ready and worry about it. I am totally ready for the match. I don't fear anyone and if I play my game, I fancy winning.

"I have never been in the final so I cannot say I fancy winning it, I don't know what it takes."

McLeod never got going - falling 5-0 behind - and blamed his shock win over Trump for his poor performance.

"I was distracted after my first-round win and all the commotion around it.

"All the hype from it distracted me, I should have just locked myself away and not get involved."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Live on the BBC

Tournaments

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions
Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired