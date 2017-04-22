BBC Sport - World Championship 2017: Liang error hands Ding decider & QF place

Liang error hands Ding deciding frame

  • From the section Snooker

2016 finalist Ding Junhui beats Liang Wenbo 13-12 after his Chinese compatriot makes a mistake in the deciding frame of their second-round match, setting up a world championship quarter-final with five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in Sheffield.

