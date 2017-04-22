BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2017: Best shots as John Higgins beats Mark Allen

Higgins beats Allen to make quarter-finals

  • From the section Snooker

Watch five of the best shots from John Higgins' 13-9 win over Mark Allen in the second round of the 2017 World Snooker Championship.

Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.

Available to UK users only.

