BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2017: Best shots as John Higgins beats Mark Allen
Higgins beats Allen to make quarter-finals
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots from John Higgins' 13-9 win over Mark Allen in the second round of the 2017 World Snooker Championship.
Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
