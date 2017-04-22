BBC Sport - World Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Shaun Murphy - best shots

O'Sullivan completes win over Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Watch five of the best shots as Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Shaun Murphy 13-7 in their second-round match at the Crucible.

Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

O'Sullivan completes win over Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Football world remembers 'inspirational' Ehiogu

Video

GB's Downie wins historic all-around gold

Video

'Sparkling tennis' as Halep beats Watson

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nine trick shots, six sports, one snooker table

  • From the section Snooker
Video

GB's Hall claims European all-around bronze

Video

From Olympian to refugee - Zamzam's Marathon story

Video

Five great baskets as Sharks overcome Wolves

Video

'Should I go home & cry?' - Fabregas on life on the bench

Video

Spurs are now 'a great power in English football'

Video

Wilson beats former champion Bingham - watch five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

How Benteke & other refugees have helped football

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired