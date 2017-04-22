BBC Sport - World Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Shaun Murphy - best shots
O'Sullivan completes win over Murphy - five best shots
Watch five of the best shots as Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Shaun Murphy 13-7 in their second-round match at the Crucible.
Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
