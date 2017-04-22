World Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Shaun Murphy to reach quarter-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device O'Sullivan wins vital frame against Murphy, despite distraction

Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April - 1 May Coverage: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Shaun Murphy - match resumes at 10:00 BST on Saturday morning on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and online

Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan eased past Shaun Murphy 13-7 to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

O'Sullivan led 10-6 overnight and breaks of 111, 67 and 55 on Saturday put him through to the last eight at the Crucible for the 18th time.

A century and three 70-plus breaks in Friday's opening session had put him 6-2 up - a lead he did not relinquish.

Defending champion Mark Selby begins his last-16 tie against China's Xiao Guodong at 19:00 BST.

In-form O'Sullivan

In an extraordinary news conference following his first-round win over Gary Wilson, O'Sullivan had accused World Snooker - the sport's commercial arm run by Barry Hearn - of "bullying and intimidation", which the organisation denies.

An already tasty encounter had further intrigue added to it by fellow Englishman and world number five Murphy, who dismissed his opponent's claims.

After defeat on Saturday, 2005 champion Murphy said: "Any match against Ronnie is a test of your skills and you have to play at your absolute best to win. I did not.

"Ronnie played really, really well in the whole match and if he plays with that level of focus he will go on to win the title.

"I don't subscribe to the 'not being bothered' stuff. He certainly looks like he is trying."

In the next round, world number 12 O'Sullivan will face a Chinese opponent in either Ding Junhui or Liang Wenbo, with last year's runner-up Ding 9-7 ahead in that contest.