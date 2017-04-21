BBC Sport - World Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan wins vital frame

O'Sullivan wins vital frame against Murphy, despite distraction

  • From the section Snooker

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan wins a crucial frame to lead 10-6 in his second round match with Shaun Murphy going into Saturday's final session, despite a late interruption from a spectator.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: Murphy's 'exhibition' trick shot

Top videos

Video

O'Sullivan wins vital frame against Murphy, despite distraction

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Football world remembers 'inspirational' Ehiogu

Video

GB's Downie wins historic all-around gold

Video

GB's Hall claims European all-around bronze

Video

'Should I go home & cry?' - Fabregas on life on the bench

Video

Spurs are now 'a great power in English football'

Video

How Benteke & other refugees have helped football

Video

Dembele 'not scared' to play at Wembley

Video

Archive: Ehiogu's Old Firm winner

Video

Archive: Ehiogu scores for England in Spain friendly

Video

'Relieved' Mourinho still dreaming of winning Europa League

Video

Hughton has 'element of fear' going into Premier League

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired