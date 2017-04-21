BBC Sport - World Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan wins vital frame
O'Sullivan wins vital frame against Murphy, despite distraction
Snooker
Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan wins a crucial frame to lead 10-6 in his second round match with Shaun Murphy going into Saturday's final session, despite a late interruption from a spectator.
