Barry Hawkins hits a break of 132 during the seventh frame of his first-round World Championship match against Tom Ford, the Englishman leads his compatriot 7-2 after the first session.

WATCH MORE:McLeod stuns Trump - best of the action

Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.

