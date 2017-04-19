BBC Sport - Barry Hawkins hits 'magnificent' 132 break at World Championship
Hawkins hits 'magnificent' 132 break
- From the section Snooker
Barry Hawkins hits a break of 132 during the seventh frame of his first-round World Championship match against Tom Ford, the Englishman leads his compatriot 7-2 after the first session.
WATCH MORE:McLeod stuns Trump - best of the action
Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired