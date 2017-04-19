BBC Sport - Watch the five best shots as Graeme Dott beats Ali Carter at the World Championship
Dott books second-round spot - 5 best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch the five best shots as Graeme Dott books his spot in the second round by beating Ali Carter 10-7 at the World Championship at the Crucible.
Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
