BBC Sport - World Championship: Rory McLeod stuns Judd Trump - best of the action
McLeod stuns Trump - best of the action
- From the section Snooker
Watch some of the best shots as world number 54 Rory McLeod pulls off the biggest shock of the tournament so far by beating world number two Judd Trump 10-8 at the Crucible.
Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
