BBC Sport - World Championships: Neil Robertson racks up 500th century break

  • From the section Snooker

Watch the closing stages of Neil Robertson's 500th century break as the Australian scores 113 to take a 5-1 lead over Noppon Saengkham at the Crucible.

Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.

Available to UK users only.

