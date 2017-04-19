BBC Sport - World Championships: Neil Robertson racks up 500th century break
Robertson racks up 500th century break
- From the section Snooker
Watch the closing stages of Neil Robertson's 500th century break as the Australian scores 113 to take a 5-1 lead over Noppon Saengkham at the Crucible.
Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
