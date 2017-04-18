BBC Sport - Watch five of the best shots as Liang Wenbo beats Stuart Carrington
Liang beats Carrington - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots as Liang Wenbo beats Stuart Carrington 10-7 in a tense first-round match in the World Championship at the Crucible.
Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired