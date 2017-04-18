BBC Sport - Watch five of the best shots as Liang Wenbo beats Stuart Carrington

Liang beats Carrington - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Watch five of the best shots as Liang Wenbo beats Stuart Carrington 10-7 in a tense first-round match in the World Championship at the Crucible.

Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.

Available to UK users only.

