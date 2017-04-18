World Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan hopes for 'sensible resolution'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch O'Sullivan's emotional news conference

2017 World Snooker Championship Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April - 1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online and app.

Ronnie O'Sullivan hopes for a "sensible resolution" over any outstanding issues with snooker authorities.

The five-time world champion accused World Snooker of bullying after his first-round win at the World Championship on Sunday.

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn has said the claims are "unfounded".

In a statement released on Tuesday, 41-year-old O'Sullivan said his legal team would address the issues at the end of the tournament at Sheffield's Crucible.

He also said he would make no further comment on the matter during the event, but would focus instead on winning a sixth world title.

Ronnie O'Sullivan statement in full

"There has been some speculation and commentary around the answers I gave when questioned by the media at my press conference on Sunday.

"Any outstanding issues with the snooker authorities will be addressed by my legal team following the conclusion of this great event, when I hope a sensible resolution can be reached.

"I will not be making any further comment about this during the World Championships. I request the press and media respect this position in all further interviews.

"I wish to focus all my energies on performing to the very best of my ability for the fans in my quest for a sixth world title."