BBC Sport - Watch five of the best shots as John Higgins beats Martin Gould 10-6 at the Crucible

Higgins holds off Gould - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Watch five of the best shots as John Higgins holds off Martin Gould to win 10-6 in the first round of the World Championship at the Crucible.

Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.

Available to UK users only.

