BBC Sport - Watch five of the best shots as John Higgins beats Martin Gould 10-6 at the Crucible
Higgins holds off Gould - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots as John Higgins holds off Martin Gould to win 10-6 in the first round of the World Championship at the Crucible.
Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
