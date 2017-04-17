World Championship 2017: Shaun Murphy survives first round scare

By Owen Phillips

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Shaun Murphy
Murphy took advantage of an outrageous fluked red in frame 18 to progress
2017 World Snooker Championship
Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April - 1 May
Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and online.

Former champion Shaun Murphy survived an almighty scare to fend off Chinese teenager Yan Bingtao's comeback and secure a 10-8 win in the first round of the World Snooker Championship.

World number five Murphy, who won at the Crucible as a qualifier in 2005, took the first frame to extend his overnight lead to 7-3.

Seventeen-year-old qualifier Yan played snooker that belied his years to fight back from 9-5 down against his increasingly flustered English opponent.

But Murphy took advantage of an outrageous fluked red in frame 18 to progress.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Live on the BBC

Tournaments

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Child enjoying Kings Camp

Easter Camp - Birmingham
Kings Camps

Bristol - Easter Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired