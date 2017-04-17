World Championship 2017: Shaun Murphy survives first round scare

Murphy took advantage of an outrageous fluked red in frame 18 to progress

2017 World Snooker Championship Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April - 1 May Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and online.

Former champion Shaun Murphy survived an almighty scare to fend off Chinese teenager Yan Bingtao's comeback and secure a 10-8 win in the first round of the World Snooker Championship.

World number five Murphy, who won at the Crucible as a qualifier in 2005, took the first frame to extend his overnight lead to 7-3.

Seventeen-year-old qualifier Yan played snooker that belied his years to fight back from 9-5 down against his increasingly flustered English opponent.

But Murphy took advantage of an outrageous fluked red in frame 18 to progress.

