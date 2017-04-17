BBC Sport - Ding Junhui sets new tournament high break with a fine 136 at the Crucible

Ding scores highest Crucible break so far

  • From the section Snooker

Watch as Ding Junhui racks up a break of 136, the highest of the World Championship so far, as he takes control against his fellow countryman Zhou Yuelong at the Crucible.

Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.

Available to UK users only.

