World Championship 2017: Stuart Bingham beats Peter Ebdon in first round
|2017 World Snooker Championship
|Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April - 1 May
|Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and online.
Stuart Bingham moved into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-5 victory over fellow former Crucible winner Peter Ebdon.
Bingham, champion in 2015, was pegged back to 5-4 overnight as the 2002 winner took the final two frames of the opening session.
But the world number three quickly extended his lead to 8-4 and closed out victory after Ebdon got back to 8-5.
"It didn't feel like a 10-5 win," said Bingham.
"I'm over the moon to get through - he's a great player and a great competitor.
"My percentages weren't great and I will have to improve against Kyren Wilson in the next round."
In an all-China battle on table one, Ding Junhui - runner-up last year - was in majestic form on his way to a 7-2 lead over Zhou Yuelong.
World number four Ding scored three centuries, including a 136 - the tournament's highest break so far, to take control going into Tuesday afternoon's concluding session.
Monday's afternoon session sees England's Shaun Murphy resume with a 6-3 lead against Yan Bingtao of China, while four-time champion John Higgins of Scotland begins against English qualifier Martin Gould.
Hong Kong's Marco Fu, the world number eight, looks to overturn a 7-2 deficit against Belgian qualifier Luca Brecel when they play to a conclusion in the evening session.