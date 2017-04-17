World Championship 2017: Stuart Bingham beats Peter Ebdon in first round

Stuart Bingham won five of six frames in Monday's first session to see off fellow former champion Peter Ebdon

2017 World Snooker Championship Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April - 1 May Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and online.

Stuart Bingham moved into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-5 victory over fellow former Crucible winner Peter Ebdon.

Bingham, champion in 2015, was pegged back to 5-4 overnight as the 2002 winner took the final two frames of the opening session.

But the world number three quickly extended his lead to 8-4 and closed out victory after Ebdon got back to 8-5.

"It didn't feel like a 10-5 win," said Bingham.

"I'm over the moon to get through - he's a great player and a great competitor.

"My percentages weren't great and I will have to improve against Kyren Wilson in the next round."

In an all-China battle on table one, Ding Junhui - runner-up last year - was in majestic form on his way to a 7-2 lead over Zhou Yuelong.

World number four Ding scored three centuries, including a 136 - the tournament's highest break so far, to take control going into Tuesday afternoon's concluding session.

Monday's afternoon session sees England's Shaun Murphy resume with a 6-3 lead against Yan Bingtao of China, while four-time champion John Higgins of Scotland begins against English qualifier Martin Gould.

Hong Kong's Marco Fu, the world number eight, looks to overturn a 7-2 deficit against Belgian qualifier Luca Brecel when they play to a conclusion in the evening session.