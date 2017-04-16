BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2017: Peter Ebdon's remarkable comeback

Ebdon's remarkable comeback against Bingham

Peter Ebdon rescues the final frame of the session against Stuart Bingham from a seemingly impossible position in the 2017 World Snooker Championship first round, with even commentator Dennis Taylor convinced the frame is over.

