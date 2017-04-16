BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2017: Best shots as Ronnie O'Sullivan progresses
Five best shots from O'Sullivan's narrow win
Watch five of the best shots from Ronnie O'Sullivan's hard-fought win over Gary Wilson in the first round of the 2017 World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.
Available to UK users only.
