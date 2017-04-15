BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2017: Best five shots from Mark Selby's first-round win

Five best shots from Selby's win

  • From the section Snooker

Watch the five best shots as defending champion and world number one Mark Selby beats Irishman Fergal O'Brien in the first round of the World Championship.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories

