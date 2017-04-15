BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan's 'sublime' break

Best shots from Ronnie's 'sublime' break

  • From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan hits a "sublime" 122 break against Gary Wilson at the World Snooker Championship, before eventually being pegged back to 5-4 by the end of the session.

Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport from Saturday, 15 April.

Available to UK users only.

