World Championships 2017: Gary Wilson to bask in Ronnie O'Sullivan limelight

Gary Wilson
Gary Wilson is ranked 42nd in the world
Betfred World Snooker Championship
Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April - 1 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online and app.

Wallsend's Gary Wilson is looking forward to the exposure that will accompany his World Championship first-round match against Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Wilson saw off Josh Boileau, Peter Lines and Michael White in the qualifying rounds at Pond's Forge.

The 31-year-old, who was runner-up to Mark Selby in the 2015 China Open, will make his debut at the Crucible.

"It's a great draw, massive crowd and plenty of people watching on TV," Wilson told BBC Sport.

"You can't ask for a better draw than that in many ways. If I play well I'm capable of doing something, I can put an upset in if I play very well."

O'Sullivan has won the world title on five occasions.

Although it will be Wilson's maiden outing as a player, it is not the first time he has walked through the Crucible doors.

"I've been a couple of times, I went there aged nine," Wilson continued. "I was invited there and David Vine did an interview on the practice table, I was hitting a few balls around.

"I went down with my dad and my old coach Stan Chambers - who helped us out a lot since I was a child.

"I met players such as Terry Griffiths, Willie Thorne and all those names from that era and I've been down a couple of times with friends.

"I like that kind of venue, I think of it a bit like the working men's club with a two-table set-up - obviously nowhere the same scale - but the old guys sitting around at the side of the room.

"That's snooker for me, I've always loved the Crucible set-up, I think it's amazing."

