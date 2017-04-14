BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan's record 147, 20 years on

O'Sullivan's record clearance - 20 years on

  • From the section Snooker

Twenty years ago, Ronnie O'Sullivan made history with the fastest-ever 147 - a record nobody has come close to breaking.

Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport from Saturday, 15 April.

Available to UK users only.

