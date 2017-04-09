Reanne Evans: Women's number one trails Walker in World Championship bid

Evans came from behind to cause an upset against Robin Hill in the first round

Reanne Evans' bid to become the first woman to reach the main draw of the World Championship took a blow as she trailed Lee Walker 6-1 in qualifying.

The Englishwoman - two wins from making history - resumes play at 14:30 BST on Monday in the best of 19 frames match.

Evans, 11-time women's world champion, beat Robin Hull 10-8 in the first round, having accepted an invitation for the qualifying event in Sheffield.

Peter Ebdon faces Jack Lisowski in the evening session from 19:00 BST.

In 2015, Evans, 31, faced 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in qualifying, but suffered a narrow 10-8 defeat in the first round.

The 2017 World Championship takes place at the Crucible from 15 April until 1 May with world number one Mark Selby looking to successfully defend his title.