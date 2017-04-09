Reanne Evans: Women's number one trails Walker in World Championship bid
Reanne Evans' bid to become the first woman to reach the main draw of the World Championship took a blow as she trailed Lee Walker 6-1 in qualifying.
The Englishwoman - two wins from making history - resumes play at 14:30 BST on Monday in the best of 19 frames match.
Evans, 11-time women's world champion, beat Robin Hull 10-8 in the first round, having accepted an invitation for the qualifying event in Sheffield.
Peter Ebdon faces Jack Lisowski in the evening session from 19:00 BST.
In 2015, Evans, 31, faced 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in qualifying, but suffered a narrow 10-8 defeat in the first round.
The 2017 World Championship takes place at the Crucible from 15 April until 1 May with world number one Mark Selby looking to successfully defend his title.