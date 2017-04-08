Jimmy White loses World Snooker Tour card after 37 years

Jimmy White won the Masters in 1984 and the UK Championship in 1992

Jimmy White has lost his tour card after 37 years as a professional after defeat in the first round of qualifying for this month's World Championship.

Needing to progress to remain on the World Snooker Tour, White, 54, lost 10-7 to fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski.

White, a six-time runner-up at the Crucible, may need to enter May's Q School to regain a full tour card.

In 2014, former world champions Steve Davis and Stephen Hendry were offered wildcards after losing their places.

White, who has won 10 rankings events in his career, finishes outside of the world's top 64 after defeat at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Two-time runner-up Matthew Stevens and former world number six Ricky Walden also lost in qualifying for the World Championship, which starts on 15 April.