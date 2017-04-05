Reanne Evans: Ladies number one two wins away from reaching Crucible

Reanne Evans is mainly right-handed, but can play with her left too

Reanne Evans, the number one ladies player in the world, recorded a shock 10-8 victory over Robin Hull in qualifying for the World Championship.

Evans is now just two wins away from becoming the first female competitor in the main TV stages at the Crucible.

The 31-year-old has won the Ladies' World Championship a record 11 times, but was beaten in last year's final by Hong Kong's Ng On Yee.

The Dudley player could face two-time world finalist Matthew Stevens next.

Having accepted an invitation for qualifying at Pond's Forge in Sheffield, Evans fell 5-1 behind to world number 57 Hull before launching a superb comeback to progress.

In 2015, Evans faced 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in qualifying, but suffered a narrow 10-8 defeat.

"This is my best win," said Evans. "Robin is an amazing player.

"I felt really good out there. If I had lost I would had felt even more gutted than a couple of years ago against Ken.

"When it went 8-8 I thought 'oh no, not again' but I stuck in well. I felt nervous but I had them under control."

The 2017 World Championship takes place from 15 April until 1 May, with world number one Mark Selby looking to defend his title.