China Open: Mark Selby impresses but Jimmy White is beaten

Selby has made four centuries in his two matches in Beijing

Mark Selby continued his good run of form with a 5-0 win over fellow Englishman Alfie Burden to reach the last 32 of the China Open.

The world number one made breaks of 88, 104, 95, 87 and 74 as he swept past Burden in little over an hour.

Scotland's John Higgins was another to impress, the four-time world champion seeing off England's Ian Burns 5-1.

Six-time World Championship runner-up Jimmy White went down 5-3 to Michael Holt and risks losing his tour card.

The 54-year-old will head to the World Championship qualifying event next week needing a good run to extend his 37-year run on the professional tour.

Selby was delighted with his form as he looks ahead to defending his world title in Sheffield next month.

"I played really well," he told World Snooker.

"Every time I got a chance I punished Alfie. I could have had four centuries. The first frame was big because Alfie had a chance and if he'd won that it might have been different.

"I haven't played as well in the last few weeks as I did in the first half of the season. It would be nice to have a good run this week.

"The World Championship is less than three weeks away and it's exciting looking forward to that but I have to focus on the job in hand here in China."