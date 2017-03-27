Mark Selby: World number one reaches second round in China

Mark Selby
Leicester's Mark Selby won the 2016 World Snooker Championship

World number one Mark Selby is through to the second round of the China Open after a poor start in Beijing.

The 33-year-old went 2-0 down against Poland's Adam Stefanow, before getting on the board with a break of 61.

Selby levelled with a 136 and although Stefanow, 23, won the fifth frame, the Englishman went on to win the final three frames on Monday.

England's Judd Trump began his title defence with a 5-0 whitewashing of compatriot Jason Weston.

Home favourite Ding Junhui beat England's Sean O'Sullivan 5-3, but fellow Englishman Joe Perry suffered an early exit at the hands of Iran's Hossein Vafaei, who won 5-2.

