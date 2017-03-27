Mark Selby: World number one reaches second round in China
-
- From the section Snooker
World number one Mark Selby is through to the second round of the China Open after a poor start in Beijing.
The 33-year-old went 2-0 down against Poland's Adam Stefanow, before getting on the board with a break of 61.
Selby levelled with a 136 and although Stefanow, 23, won the fifth frame, the Englishman went on to win the final three frames on Monday.
England's Judd Trump began his title defence with a 5-0 whitewashing of compatriot Jason Weston.
Home favourite Ding Junhui beat England's Sean O'Sullivan 5-3, but fellow Englishman Joe Perry suffered an early exit at the hands of Iran's Hossein Vafaei, who won 5-2.