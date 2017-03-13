Ronnie O'Sullivan: Barry Hearn says interviews break no rules

Media playback is not supported on this device Ronnie O'Sullivan's 'robot' voice protest interview

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn says Ronnie O'Sullivan is doing nothing wrong with his unorthodox interviews.

O'Sullivan has talked in a robotic voice and sung an Oasis song in protest at being the subject of disciplinary hearings for several previous comments.

Hearn described the five-time world champion's antics as "hilarious" but added: "I'm not sure he's doing himself any favours.

"There's a players' contract and Ronnie O'Sullivan's breaking no rules at all."

O'Sullivan, 41, publicly criticised a referee and a photographer at the Masters in January, when he won a record seventh title, but his explanation was accepted and no action was taken.

"Ronnie never upsets me with what he says," Hearn said. "Sometimes he goes too far, and when he goes too far, he's reported to the disciplinary.

"There is no singling out of Ronnie O'Sullivan, for sure, because we need him in the game.

"Will I talk to him? I talk to him all the time. I am very happy to have a cup of tea, and I told him I think it's hilarious.

"He's operating under exactly the same rules as every other player. And he has every right to make any comment through the appropriate channels and they will be listened to. But the appropriate channels are not in the public media."

O'Sullivan was beaten 5-3 by eventual champion Judd Trump in the quarter-finals of last week's Players Championship.

