Anthony McGill wins one-frame Coral Shoot Out tournament

Anthony McGill won his maiden ranking tournament in 2016

Anthony McGill won the Shoot Out title in Watford in the first year that the one-frame format has been counted as a ranking event.

The 26-year-old Scotsman defeated Xiao Guodong of China 67-19 in the final to take the £32,000 prize money.

McGill, who beat Shaun Murphy in the semi-final, claimed his second ranking title after last year's Indian Open.

"It is a coin-toss tournament," he said. "You never know what can happen but I'm extremely happy."

He then joked: "In no way on God's earth should this be a ranking tournament."

The four-day event features matches played over a single frame that last for a maximum of 10 minutes. The players must take no more than 15 seconds on a shot for the first five minutes and 10 seconds for the last five.

There was controversy in one of the quarter-finals when a shot from eventual finalist Xiao, 28, was allowed to stand despite him overrunning the shot clock, because crowd noise meant both the referee and marker were unable to hear the beeps of the clock.