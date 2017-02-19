Welsh Open 2017: Stuart Bingham leads Judd Trump 5-3 in final

Bingham last won a ranking title at the 2015 World Championship

Stuart Bingham took charge in the opening session of the Welsh Open final to lead Judd Trump 5-3 in the best-of-17 contest in Cardiff.

The world number two needs to win four more frames to clinch the title when the evening session gets under way at 19:00 GMT.

Bingham raced into a 4-0 lead before Trump, the world number four, fought back to keep his hopes alive.

Trump won a dramatic eighth frame on the pink to cut the deficit to two.

Bingham, 40, beat Robert Milkins 6-0 in Saturday's semi-final and carried on where he had left off against fellow Englishman Trump, opening with breaks of 69, 65 and 74 on his way to taking the first four frames.

Trump, 27, edged his way into the contest with two of the next three frames before taking the last of the session after a 40-minute tactical battle, which saw Bingham miss a potentially decisive pink into the middle pocket.

