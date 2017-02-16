Welsh Open: Mark Allen beaten 4-2 by Mei Xi Wen in third round

Mark Allen could only manage a top break of 58 in his game against Mei Xi Wen

Mark Allen has suffered a third-round exit at the Welsh Open after a 4-2 defeat by Mei Xi Wen in Cardiff.

The world number 10 from Antrim produced a best break of 58 to level the game at 2-2 in the Motorpoint Arena on Thursday afternoon.

But his Chinese opponent knocked in breaks of 55 and 50 to win the next two frames and the match.

Allen enjoyed a 4-0 win over England's Sydney Wilson in the opening round before beating Boonyarit Kaettikun 4-1.