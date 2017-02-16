BBC Sport - Jackson Page: 15-year-old interviews himself at Welsh Open

15-year-old snooker star interviews himself

Fifteen-year-old Jackson Page interviews himself during his remarkable run at the Welsh Open where the wildcard entrant reached the third round of the tournament in Cardiff.

