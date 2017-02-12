World Grand Prix: Barry Hawkins beats Ryan Day to win title in Preston

Barry Hawkins was world championship runner-up in 2013, losing in the final to Ronnie O'Sullivan

Barry Hawkins won the World Grand Prix title after surviving a comeback from Ryan Day to triumph 10-7 in Preston.

England's Hawkins lost the opening frame, but was never behind after that and went 9-3 ahead after five century breaks - 114, 102, 129, 141 and 128.

But the world number 12 was pegged back by the Welshman, who rattled off four consecutive frames.

Day, seeking a first ranking title, was ahead again in the next, but missed a routine red and Hawkins capitalised.

"I felt so good and all credit to Ryan, he stuck in there. I was delighted to get a chance and hold myself together. I just feel relieved," said Hawkins.

It was a third ranking title for Hawkins, 37, who picked up a first prize of £100,000.

He won the 2012 Australian Open and the Players' Championship - also at Preston's Guild Hall - in 2014.