World Grand Prix: Ryan Day beats Marco Fu to set up Barry Hawkins final

Ryan Day
Ryan Day has never won a ranking event before, coming runner-up three times, including the 2008 Grand Prix

Ryan Day will face Barry Hawkins in the World Grand Prix final on Sunday, after beating Marco Fu 6-4 in Preston.

Day, 36, trailed 39-year-old Fu 4-2, and pulled back four snookers to secure the eighth frame and level at 4-4.

Hong Kong's Fu hit two century breaks in the match, but left Welshman Day a clearance of 27 to seal the match in the tenth, which he duly accepted.

Hawkins qualified for the final after beating China's Liang Wenbo 6-1 on Friday.

The final begins at 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

