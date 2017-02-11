World Grand Prix: Ryan Day beats Marco Fu to set up Barry Hawkins final
-
- From the section Snooker
Ryan Day will face Barry Hawkins in the World Grand Prix final on Sunday, after beating Marco Fu 6-4 in Preston.
Day, 36, trailed 39-year-old Fu 4-2, and pulled back four snookers to secure the eighth frame and level at 4-4.
Hong Kong's Fu hit two century breaks in the match, but left Welshman Day a clearance of 27 to seal the match in the tenth, which he duly accepted.
Hawkins qualified for the final after beating China's Liang Wenbo 6-1 on Friday.
The final begins at 13:00 GMT on Sunday.