Barry Hawkins reaches World Grand Prix final in Preston
- From the section Snooker
Barry Hawkins reached the World Grand Prix final with a 6-1 win over China's Liang Wenbo in Preston.
World number 12 Hawkins, who clinched the match with a break of 120, hit 107 in the fourth frame and made three further half-century breaks.
Marco Fu plays Ryan Day at 19:00 GMT on Saturday for a place in Sunday's final.
Hong Kong's Fu beat Mark King 4-2 earlier on Friday to reach the last four while Day - world ranked 24 - beat defending champion Shaun Murphy 4-2.