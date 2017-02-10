Barry Hawkins reaches World Grand Prix final in Preston

From the section

World number 12 Hawkins reached the semi-finals of the Masters last month

Barry Hawkins reached the World Grand Prix final with a 6-1 win over China's Liang Wenbo in Preston.

World number 12 Hawkins, who clinched the match with a break of 120, hit 107 in the fourth frame and made three further half-century breaks.

Marco Fu plays Ryan Day at 19:00 GMT on Saturday for a place in Sunday's final.

Hong Kong's Fu beat Mark King 4-2 earlier on Friday to reach the last four while Day - world ranked 24 - beat defending champion Shaun Murphy 4-2.