World Grand Prix: Mark Allen beaten 4-3 by Liang Wenbo in quarter-finals
-
- From the section Snooker
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen bowed out of the World Grand Prix in Preston after being edged out 4-3 by China's Liang Wenbo in the quarter-finals.
There was never more than a frame between the players as Allen, 30, hit breaks of 95, 67 and 61.
However, former UK Championship finalist Wenbo also produced runs of 62 and 85 in an entertaining contest.
Wenbo edged the seventh frame to secure a second successive quarter-finals spot in ranking tournaments.