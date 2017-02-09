Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Neil Robertson at World Grand Prix in Preston

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan won the Grand Prix in Preston in 2004

Ronnie O'Sullivan is out of the World Grand Prix in Preston after a 4-1 defeat by fellow former world champion Neil Robertson.

O'Sullivan - who gave a bizarre post-match interview after his first-round win on Wednesday - made a top break of 52 in a scrappy match.

Australian Robertson will now play Barry Hawkins in the quarter-finals.

Hawkins beat Judd Trump 4-1, leaving world number six Shaun Murphy as the highest-ranked player left in the draw.

World number one Mark Selby was knocked out in the first round by Martin Gould.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Ronnie O'Sullivan's 'robot' voice protest interview

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired