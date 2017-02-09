Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Neil Robertson at World Grand Prix in Preston

From the section

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the Grand Prix in Preston in 2004

Ronnie O'Sullivan is out of the World Grand Prix in Preston after a 4-1 defeat by fellow former world champion Neil Robertson.

O'Sullivan - who gave a bizarre post-match interview after his first-round win on Wednesday - made a top break of 52 in a scrappy match.

Australian Robertson will now play Barry Hawkins in the quarter-finals.

Hawkins beat Judd Trump 4-1, leaving world number six Shaun Murphy as the highest-ranked player left in the draw.

World number one Mark Selby was knocked out in the first round by Martin Gould.