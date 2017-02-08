BBC Sport - Ronnie O'Sullivan's 'robot' voice protest interview
O'Sullivan's 'robot' protest
- From the section Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan uses a 'robot' voice during an interview with ITV Sport in protest at being investigated by World Snooker over comments he made at January's Masters tournament.
At the Masters, which he won for a record seventh time, O'Sullivan publicly criticised the performance of a referee, and also swore during a press conference when talking to a photographer he claimed had been clicking away in his eye line, when he was down on a shot.
Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport.
