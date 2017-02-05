German Masters: Anthony Hamilton reaches first final since 2002

Sunday's final will be Carter's eighth ranking event decider

Anthony Hamilton reached his first ranking event final in 15 years after clinching a place in the German Masters final.

The world number 66 followed up his earlier wins over Mark Selby and Barry Hawkins by beating world number two Stuart Bingham 6-4.

Hamilton, 45, whose last final was at the 2002 China Open, will face Ali Carter in Sunday's decider.

Carter, the 2013 winner, beat defending champion Martin Gould 6-2.

The world number 14 took control after establishing a 3-1 lead, winning a tense sixth frame on the black to go 4-2 ahead before wrapping up victory.

"It was workmanlike, but on the whole a good performance," he told World Snooker.

"I made a couple of really good clearances but there was a lot of pressure.

This is one of my favourite events and to win it would be extra special."

Hamilton led 5-1 at one stage but Bingham fought back to 5-4 with breaks of 80 and 55 but Hamilton, who has never won a ranking title, sealed it with a break of 77 in the 10th frame.