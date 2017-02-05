German Masters: Anthony Hamilton reaches first final since 2002

Ali Carter
Sunday's final will be Carter's eighth ranking event decider

Anthony Hamilton reached his first ranking event final in 15 years after clinching a place in the German Masters final.

The world number 66 followed up his earlier wins over Mark Selby and Barry Hawkins by beating world number two Stuart Bingham 6-4.

Hamilton, 45, whose last final was at the 2002 China Open, will face Ali Carter in Sunday's decider.

Carter, the 2013 winner, beat defending champion Martin Gould 6-2.

The world number 14 took control after establishing a 3-1 lead, winning a tense sixth frame on the black to go 4-2 ahead before wrapping up victory.

"It was workmanlike, but on the whole a good performance," he told World Snooker.

"I made a couple of really good clearances but there was a lot of pressure.

This is one of my favourite events and to win it would be extra special."

Hamilton led 5-1 at one stage but Bingham fought back to 5-4 with breaks of 80 and 55 but Hamilton, who has never won a ranking title, sealed it with a break of 77 in the 10th frame.

