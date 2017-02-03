German Masters: Mark Selby loses to Anthony Hamilton in Berlin

Reigning world champion Mark Selby won the German Masters in 2015

World number one Mark Selby was beaten 5-2 by Anthony Hamilton in the last 16 of the German Masters in Berlin.

Hamilton, who is ranked 66th in the world, made breaks of 62, 53, 68 and 58 to set up a quarter-final against Barry Hawkins.

"It is the highlight of my season by a mile," 45-year-old Hamilton told World Snooker.

"I'm not playing great but I have managed to win a few matches. My attitude is good and I'm enjoying it."

Quarter-finals: Martin Gould v Ryan Day, Tom Ford v Ali Carter, Stuart Bingham v Yan Bingtao, Barry Hawkins v Anthony Hamilton.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.