Ronnie O'Sullivan: Masters champion 'felt so vulnerable' in final

Ronnie O'Sullivan said he felt "under the most extreme pressure" before winning a record seventh Masters title.

The Englishman, 41, had been level with Stephen Hendry on six titles, but moved ahead after coming from 4-1 behind to beat Joe Perry 10-7 in the final.

"I am a competitor and I needed to fight until the end," he added.

O'Sullivan also said he was "not really into records or the history side of stuff" and the only downside to winning was he did not get to keep the trophy.

'The Rocket' had to repair a broken cue tip during his semi-final against Marco Fu on Saturday, and bit the tip off following his victory over Perry.

"Yesterday it played fantastic, today I couldn't do a lot with it, but I managed to hold it together under extreme pressure," he said.

"I have never felt so vulnerable because I couldn't play three quarters of the shots I wanted to so I had to hang in there and I'm proud that I was able to do that in such a major tournament."

Love not records motivates O'Sullivan

O'Sullivan has won five World and five UK Championship titles to go alongside his Masters victories.

It means he is just one behind Hendry's haul of 18 triumphs in Triple Crown events - the Masters, World Championship and UK Championship - and is hungry for more success.

"I don't want to stop at seven but to keep enjoying playing," said O'Sullivan. "I am one for enjoying the sport I have played for a long time.

"Records are there to be broken, but I am not into this records thing. I am more into the love of the game, competing and if I break a few records on the way then fantastic. That is what I have done all my life."

O'Sullivan pleads to keep trophy

The Essex player became the first person to win the Paul Hunter Trophy, which was named after the three-time champion who died of cancer aged 27 in 2006.

I just love trophies, especially a beautiful trophy like that Ronnie O'Sullivan

However, O'Sullivan pleaded with the sport's governing body to allow him to keep the trophy for good.

"When growing up, I was not interested in the money, I was just into the trophies," he said.

"World Snooker need to give me a little replica, which I can put on my mantelpiece because looking at trophies is what I enjoy. It motivates you to win more. I just love trophies, especially a beautiful trophy like that."

Perry feels heat in the 'cauldron'

Fellow Englishman Perry was appearing in his first final of a Triple Crown event at the age of 42. He had won just one ranking title in his career and was runner-up on three other occasions.

Having taken the lead in the match, a missed final red down the cushion in the sixth frame was "a turning point".

Cambridgeshire-born Perry added: "I wasn't happy with how I handled the situation from 4-1 up, I was not composed enough and let him back into the session.

"It is different playing Ronnie, especially out there. You put him tight behind the yellow ball and the crowd scream 'come on Ronnie'.

"You can't go anywhere and it is a cauldron out there. You have to handle it. I did for the most part but lost my way."

