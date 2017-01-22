BBC Sport - Masters 2017: The moment Ronnie O'Sullivan won his seventh title
The moment O'Sullivan won his seventh Masters
Watch the moment Ronnie O'Sullivan wins his seventh Masters title with a 10-7 victory over Joe Perry at Alexandra Palace in London.
