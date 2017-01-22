BBC Sport - Masters final highlights 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Joe Perry 10-7
Highlights: O'Sullivan wins 2017 Masters
- From the section Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan fights back from three frames down to beat Joe Perry 10-7 and win a record seventh Masters title at London's Alexandra Palace.
MATCH REPORT: O'Sullivan wins record Masters title
WATCH MORE: Brilliant shots from the 2017 Masters
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired