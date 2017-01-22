BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Brilliant shots from the tournament
Brilliant shots from the 2017 Masters
- From the section Snooker
BBC Sport picks out some of the best shots from the 2017 Masters, including Ronnie O'Sullivan's incredible positional shot and Joe Perry's amazing escape from a snooker.
WATCH MORE:The moment O'Sullivan won his seventh Masters
Available to UK users only.
